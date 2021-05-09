How will the politics of 2017 shape what happens in 2018? President Trump is heading into 2018 with a major win in tax reform under his belt – and a historically-low approval rating. USA Today's Washington bureau chief Susan Page joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss where the Russia investigation is heading in 2018, how misconduct allegations against Mr. Trump might have stoked the movement to end sexual harassment and why the engagement of women voters will have a huge impact on next year's midterm elections.