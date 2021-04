How to protect yourself from snow shoveling risks At least 29 people died in this weekend's blizzard in the East Coast, 11 of whom were from shoveling snow. A national study found more than 1,600 people died of heart attacks related to snow removal from 1990 to 2006. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how you can protect yourself from snow shoveling risks.