How rise in online shopping and returns is hurting retailers The New Year could bring uncertainty to the nation’s retailers. Holiday sales at brick-and-mortar stores grew, but less than expected last year, with only a three percent jump. Online sales beat expectations with a nine percent boost, but customers are expected to send back 30 percent of clothing and shoes bought online. That’s twice the rate of returns in traditional stores. Bloomberg News reporter Shannon Pettypiece joins "CBS This Morning” to discuss the impact of online shopping trends.