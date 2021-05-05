Live

Watch CBSN Live

How much longer will Harvey be around?

Although it's been downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey is still dishing out punishing winds and rains in Southeast Texas. Scott Padgett, chief meteorologist at CBS Dallas/Fort Worth, has more on how long Harvey will last.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.