How lack of sleep affects health and tips for a good night's rest Nearly two-thirds of Americans do not get a full eight hours of sleep per night. Now, researcher Matthew Walker is sounding the alarm about what he calls "the silent sleep loss epidemic." Walker has spent more than 20 years studying sleep and its impact on mental health and disease. Walker joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what happens to the body when its lacking sleep, why some people shouldn't nap at all and some tips for healthy sleeping habits.