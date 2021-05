How Instagram aims to filter out hate Instagram has a new feature to filter out hateful comments. The tool uses a type of artificial intelligence called machine learning. A group of about 20 people is now teaching the program what are considered mean or inappropriate posts. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson sat down with Instagram co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom for "CBSN: On Assignment." Watch the full report Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBSN.