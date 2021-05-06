Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Facebook ads helped elect Trump

Trump campaign digital director, Brad Parscale, says Donald Trump won election on Facebook with highly targeted ads -- and infrastructure was a key issue . Lesley Stahl reports on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.