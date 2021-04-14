Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Donald Trump continues to widen lead in polls

In a nationwide CBS News poll released Thursday, Republican front-runner Donald Trump (35%) holds a 17-point lead over rival Senator Ted Cruz (18%). To break down how Trump continues to dominate the GOP field, CBS News' Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.