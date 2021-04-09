Live

Watch CBSN Live

How are social media affecting the 2016 campaign?

CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto talks with "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson about how Democratic and Republican presidential candidates are using Facebook and Twitter to boost their campaigns -- and how voters are responding.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.