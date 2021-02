Republicans look to take control of the House of Representatives in 2022 Republicans came very close to taking back control of the House of Representatives in 2020. Now, they plan on utilizing the same strategies to flip the chamber during the 2022 midterm elections, while also downplaying the sharp divisions within their party. Aaron Navarro, an associate producer at CBS News' Political Unit, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the GOP's plan.