History is on Donald Trump’s side Ron Brownstein of The Atlantic, Reihan Salam of the National Review, Mark Leibovich of the New York Times Magazine, and USA Today’s Susan Page break down presidential politics in the aftermath of the South Carolina and Nevada contests. While Donald Trump has effectively consolidated blue-collar voters, white-collar Republicans remain fragmented. While Sanders ranked first with Hispanics in Nevada, real challenges lie ahead for the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist.