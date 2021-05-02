Live

Highlights from 71st Tony Awards

There were many winners at Sunday's 71st Annual Tony Awards hosted by Kevin Spacey at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. "Dear Even Hanson" won best musical and many other productions and artists won awards for their outstanding performances.
