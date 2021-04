High drug prices a bitter pill to swallow for sick Americans An analysis by Reuters earlier this year found that list prices for the best-selling drugs in the U.S. has risen anywhere from 50 to 100 percent in five years. Many want to shake up the industry to stop price gouging. They say the way to do that is to create more drugs that aren't identical, but work much the same. Erin Moriarty of 48 Hours has a report on what's being done to make life-saving drugs more affordable.