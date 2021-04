Health experts testify on Capitol hill as variants fuel a rise in coronavirus cases Dr. Anthony Fauci estimates the daily U.S. coronavirus infection rate needs to drop to 10,000 before Americans can "move on with their lives." That rate is hovering around 60,000, and as Mola Lenghi reports, variants are fueling another rise in cases. Dr. Richard Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the CDC, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.