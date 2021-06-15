Historically Black colleges fight back after decades of underfunding There is a growing list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that are suing states for decades of underfunding. Four HBCUs in Maryland won a lawsuit against the state for $577 million, and Tennessee State University claims it is owed $544 million after being underfunded dating back to the 1950s. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Khristopher Brooks explains to CBSN's Tanya Rivero the impact the Maryland decision could have on the other 100 HBCUs.