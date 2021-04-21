Live

Have astronomers found Earth 2.0?

Astronomers believe that they've discovered a rocky, Earth-like planet that could potentially sustain life. Dr. Michio Kaku, CBS News contributor and theoretical physicist, joins CBSN with more details.
