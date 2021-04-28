Live

Hate crime? Two Indian men shot inside Kansas bar

A possible hate crime in a crowded bar in Kansas made headlines in India. Adam Purinton allegedly opened fire on Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani, after witnesses say he shouted, "Get out of my country." Paula Reid reports.
