Live

Watch CBSN Live

Has America become too sensitive?

Trevor Noah, the new host of "The Daily Show," is facing a backlash over controversial tweets he posted in 2012. Comedian Sherrod Small talks with CBSN about whether comedians need to be more careful in the social media age.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.