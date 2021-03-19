Live

Harsh winter could trigger tough allergy season

The first signs of spring are here, which could be triggering allergies for many; 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. And as Wendy Gillete reports, this spring could be even worse thanks to our harsh winter.
