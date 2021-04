Harry Reid: Trump's newest hire puts a "white supremacist" in high-level office Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid slammed President-elect Donald Trump for hiring Steve Bannon as his chief strategist. In a statement, Reid said it means "White Supremacists will be represented at the highest levels in Trump's White House." CBSN contributor Alex Conant discusses the criticism and why he thinks Trump should be allowed to pick whomever he wants for his administration.