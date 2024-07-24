Harris embraces "brat summer" trend as she campaigns for president Vice President Kamala Harris is riding a wave of viral trends and memes as she pursues the Democratic nomination for president. Most notably, Harris is now being connected with the Gen Z "brat" movement, which was made popular by singer Charli xcx's new album. Kalen Allen, a content creator who has participated in social media strategy sessions with the Biden administration, joins CBS News with more on the Harris campaign's success online.