Harris embraces "brat summer" trend as she campaigns for president

Vice President Kamala Harris is riding a wave of viral trends and memes as she pursues the Democratic nomination for president. Most notably, Harris is now being connected with the Gen Z "brat" movement, which was made popular by singer Charli xcx's new album. Kalen Allen, a content creator who has participated in social media strategy sessions with the Biden administration, joins CBS News with more on the Harris campaign's success online.
