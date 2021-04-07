Hans Rockenwagner brings German cuisine to The Dish Hans Rockenwagner grew up in Southern Germany and has spent more than three decades cooking in kitchens from Germany, France, and Switzerland to Chicago and Los Angeles. Rockenwagner is known for his individuality and innovative dishes and since opening his first LA restaurant, Rockenwagner, in the ‘80s, has become known as a chef who has defined the city’s restaurant scene. Chef Hans Rockenwagner joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” talk about his multiple restaurants and bakery, and to share one of his favorite meals.