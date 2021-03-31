Live

Hamsters go on a Valentine's Day date

Nick Dietz compiles some of the week's best viral videos, including a "gato malo," poppin' fried gnocchi and snoring like an airplane. Plus, Hello Denizen premieres Tiny Hamsters on a Tiny Date. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
