"Hamilton" actresses on how Broadway show empowers Powerful women are making a name for themselves in "Hamilton," just like the women they play. Broadway's biggest hit goes into Sunday's Tony Awards with a record 16 nominations. They include nods for two of the three actresses who play the Schuyler sisters. Jamie Wax spoke with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones about working on the groundbreaking show.