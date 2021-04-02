Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gyrocopter stunt raises Capitol security concerns

Doug Hughes, the postal worker who landed a small helicopter on the Capitol lawn, remains in custody. Officials want to know why the aircraft got as far as it did in a heavily guarded and restricted airspace. Jeff Pegues reports.
