Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse to be destroyed

The gun Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third person during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will not be returned to him. Kenosha police will destroy the weapon, a prosecutor ruled.
