Gretchen Carlson on harassment and the "excruciating choice" to speak out Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is credited with starting a conversation about sexual harassment and paving the way for accusers of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to speak out. She became the face of workplace harassment last year when she sued Roger Ailes, the founder and chairman of Fox News. Carlson, an advocate for workplace equality, joins "CBS This Morning to discuss her new book, "Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back," advice for those who want to speak out about sexual harassment and the consequences of enforced arbitration in employment contracts.