Private citizen used an obscure law to convene a grand jury to investigate her rape accusation, but it declined to press charges A grand jury convened by a private citizen to investigate her rape accusation against a former college classmate is declining to press new charges in the case. Madison Smith reported her assault in February of 2018, but took matters into her own hands after a prosecutor declined to pursue sex crime charges. She joins CBSN's Lana Zak to share her story.