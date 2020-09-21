Sign Up For Newsletters
GOP senators push to fill Ginsburg's seat before Election Day
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to hold a confirmation vote soon on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Nancy Cordes reports.
