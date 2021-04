"Good guys with guns" Gun rights advocates say that "good guys with guns" are the best defense against bad guys with guns. But just how true is this saying in the real world? Rita Braver talks to former NRA president Sandy Froman; Lynne Russell and Chuck De Caro, who used their firearm against an armed holdup man; and Colin Goddard, who was wounded in the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting. Originally aired March 13, 2016