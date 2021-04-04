Live

Watch CBSN Live

Giant monster hamster trashes town

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a tiny hamster becoming a giant monster and a mashup of 25 super catchy company jingles. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.