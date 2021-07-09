Live

Watch CBSN Live

Giant 3D cat prowls over Tokyo

The latest feline sensation in cat-crazy Japan is quite a whopper. The larger-than-life, digital 3D calico looms over one of Tokyo's busiest intersections, and as Lucy Craft discovered, it's quickly gaining a loyal fanbase.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.