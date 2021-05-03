Live

German teen caught with ISIS wants to go home

A German teen who ran away from home and joined up with ISIS in Iraq says she wants to go home. The 16-year-old was found after Iraqi troops retook the city of Mosul. CBSN's Hena Daniels and Vladimir Duthiers have the story.
