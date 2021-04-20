Gen. Hayden: Trump's comments on Putin and Crimea "devoid of facts" Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says if he were president, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not invade Ukraine. He also leaves the door open to recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea. Hillary Clinton's campaign responded saying, "This is scary stuff." Former National Security Agency and CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Trump's foreign policy comments, intelligence briefings for presidential candidates and whether he thinks Russia hacked the DNC.