Gen. McChrystal on battling ISIS, "Team of Teams" military strategy With modern warfare, Gen. Stanley McChrystal had to redefine counterterrorism strategy while leading the Joint Special Operations Task Force in Iraq and Afghanistan. Instead of a command where everything had to be run by the general, he emphasized sharing information across all levels and empowering those under him to make more decisions and carry them out quickly. McChrystal joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World."