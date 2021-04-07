Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full politics panel, August 30

CBS News Correspondent Julianna Goldman, Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post, Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine, and the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg discuss the current state of the 2016 race for the White House.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.