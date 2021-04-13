Live

Full political panel, January 31

Kim Strassel of the Wall Street Journal, Ezra Klein of Vox.com, Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post, and the Federalist’s Ben Domenech discuss the state of the Democratic and Republican primary races one day ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
