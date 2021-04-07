Live

Full political panel, August 8

Michael Gerson of the Washington Post, Jonathan Martin of the New York Times, Ed O’Keefe of the Washington Post, and USA Today’s Susan Page discuss the 2016 presidential campaign on CBS' "Face the Nation."
