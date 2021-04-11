Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Sen. Richard Burr, December 13

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, joins CBS' "Face the Night" on December 13, 2015 to discuss the counter-terrorism fight and Donald Trump's recent proposal to ban Muslims from traveling to the U.S.
