Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Marco Rubio, January 17

“Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson sat down with GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio to discuss recent developments out of Iran, gun legislation, and the run up to the Republican primaries in an interview that aired January 17, 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.