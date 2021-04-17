Live

Full interview: Bernie Sanders, May 22

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talks with CBS' "Face the Nation" about his narrowing chances of winning the party's nomination and his views about DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The interview aired May 22, 2016.
