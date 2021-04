Free shipping wars: Retailers ramp up battle for online customers Amazon is making it easier to get free shipping for online orders. The retailer has lowered its free-shipping minimum from $49 to $35 for non-Prime members. The move comes less than two months after Walmart started offering free two-day shipping on eligible orders of at least $35. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from Chicago to discuss the retailers' goals.