Former surgeon general says "any path to reopening" includes coronavirus testing Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to talk about the latest advancements in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He explains why testing is so critical to reopening, and the effects of loneliness and the lack of human connection people are experiencing under coronavirus lockdown. Murthy recently authored a new book, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World."