Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted in South Africa of murder in the 2013 shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been granted parole after serving more than 10 years in prison.
