Former ICE official discusses Trump administration's deportation goals, arrests made Frustration has grown inside the Trump administration over the speed of arrests and deportations of migrants. The White House says ICE has made 11,000 arrests in the last 18 days. During his inauguration, President Trump promised to deport "millions and millions." Patrick J. Lechleitner, who served as acting director of ICE under former President Joe Biden, joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss the administration's expectations.