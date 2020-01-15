Recap: Democratic Debate
Trump Rally
Impeachment Trial
Iran Tension
Plane Dumps Fuel
Alex Cora & Red Sox
Ken Jennings & Jeopardy!
Burisma Hack
Toyota Recall
Sanders and Warren dominate final debate before Iowa caucuses
Russell Simmons rape accusers speak out ahead of new documentary
McConnell says Senate trial likely to begin next week
Indicted Giuliani associate referenced "Biden case" in notes
China can't rule out new virus spreading between humans
New twist in case of woman accused of killing former lawmaker
Virginia governor to temporarily ban guns for gun rights rally
Delta jet dumps fuel over California schools during emergency landing
Ken Jennings wins "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" Tournament
U.S.-Iran Tensions
Trump warns Iranian leaders not to kill demonstrators
Full coverage: Latest stories & updates
Schiff: Trump "fudging" intelligence to justify Soleimani strike
Defense chief "didn't see" specific evidence of Iranian threat to embassies
Senators say Congress to blame for not reining in use of military force
Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War with Iran
What are Iran's nuclear & military capabilities?
LIVE
