Live

Watch CBSN Live

Millions face severe weather threat

Severe weather continues Friday and into the weekend. While some of the storms may be damaging, they will bring relief to drought conditions. CBS Chicago station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros tracks the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.