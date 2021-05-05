Live

Watch CBSN Live

Floridians return to flooded homes

Florida's largest power company is using a "military-type" operation and more than 19,000 workers to restore electricity after Hurricane Irma. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Bonita Springs on recovery efforts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.