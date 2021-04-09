Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida's first bear hunt in two decades

For the first time in more than 20 years, a state-sanctioned bear hunt is underway in the Florida Everglades. It's taking place despite the fierce objections of animal rights activists. David Begnaud has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.