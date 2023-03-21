Watch CBS News

Florida man freed from Saudi prison

A Florida man sentenced to 19 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for tweets criticizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been released. Saad Almadi, a 72-year-old with dual U.S.-Saudi citizenship, was arrested back in 2021.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.